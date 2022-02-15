Crowny Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Crowny has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $1.97 million and $98,618.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.99 or 0.07023367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,154.60 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

