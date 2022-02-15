Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009656 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 301.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00346071 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 149.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

