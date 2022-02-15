Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.44 million and $53,263.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.14 or 0.07127543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.83 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,450,191 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

