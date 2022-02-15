CryptoVerificationCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2,322.91 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $2,322.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

