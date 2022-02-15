CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,134.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.