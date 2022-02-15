Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,201 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.