Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 64,964 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 294.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,964 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $29,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.48.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

