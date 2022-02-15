Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,734.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $606.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

