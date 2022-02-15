Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,367 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Globant worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $254.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.16. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

