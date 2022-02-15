Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,942 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.