Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,649 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 101,089 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

