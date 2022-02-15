Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 702,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after purchasing an additional 510,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,087 shares of company stock worth $23,131,766 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

