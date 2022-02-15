Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 446.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dropbox worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 726.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 357,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 314,599 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 396.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 37.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.