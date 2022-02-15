Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,374 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nielsen worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 293.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nielsen by 279.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

