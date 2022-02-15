Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.59. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.