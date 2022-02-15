Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.