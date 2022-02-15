Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 12,479 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 132.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $443.97 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.85 and a 200-day moving average of $413.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

