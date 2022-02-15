Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,198 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $310,766,000 after buying an additional 440,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average is $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.