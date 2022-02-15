Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 40,928 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

