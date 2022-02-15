Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 126,299 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,299 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.