Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $6.99 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $75,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,838 shares of company stock worth $10,476,363 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

