CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $92,495.71 and $2,061.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $12.14 or 0.00027563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.52 or 0.07062457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,137.35 or 1.00182037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

