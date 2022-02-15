Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cummins by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,882. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.