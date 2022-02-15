Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Holdings Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

