Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109,383 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.16% of Custom Truck One Source worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 806,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTOS opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

