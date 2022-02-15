CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.0992 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $791.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00213109 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.67 or 0.00442172 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00061665 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 159,461,104 coins and its circulating supply is 155,461,104 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

