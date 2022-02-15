Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $668.00 million, a PE ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98. Cutera has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cutera by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

