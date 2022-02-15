Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Cutera stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $668.00 million, a PE ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98. Cutera has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $60.35.
In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
