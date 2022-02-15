cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $102.26 million and approximately $159,507.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $10,226.30 or 0.23242844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

