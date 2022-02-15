CVCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,867.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $901,733.52 and approximately $5,867.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.10 or 0.07170436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.89 or 0.99718771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.