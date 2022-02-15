CVI Holdings LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXUSU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

