CWV Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,083.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and $10,083.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

