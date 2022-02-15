CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $272,980.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,037.99 or 1.00091785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00293507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00025421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

