Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.90 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $153.51 or 0.00348191 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $130,151.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,391 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

