CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,441. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CynergisTek by 5.6% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CynergisTek by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 69,255 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.