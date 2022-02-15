CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.74% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 815.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 748,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 666,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

