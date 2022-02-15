DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.16

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. DAD has a market cap of $68.61 million and approximately $449,283.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,833,228 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

