DAOstack (GEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $181,286.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.88 million and $181,286.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,317.82 or 1.00050112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022196 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00394145 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

