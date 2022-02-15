DAOventures (DVD) Price Down 4.9% This Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $366,406.18 and approximately $2,468.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOventures has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005030 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003410 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

