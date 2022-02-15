Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,850. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

