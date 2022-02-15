Datarius Credit Trading Up 309.6% Over Last 7 Days (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $90,600.81 and approximately $763.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 309.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00038352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105908 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.