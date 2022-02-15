DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 72.7% in January

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 418,700 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DatChat by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DatChat stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83. DatChat has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $18.50.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

About DatChat

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

