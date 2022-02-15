Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

