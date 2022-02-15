David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $11,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 90,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $412.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 54.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

