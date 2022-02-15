David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $11,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 90,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $412.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.
CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.