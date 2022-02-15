DecentBet Price Down 0.3% This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $128,480.14 and approximately $61.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00105356 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

