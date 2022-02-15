Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00007259 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $5.86 billion and $840.34 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00105893 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,842,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,832,134,598 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.