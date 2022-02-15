Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Short Interest Update

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 409,200 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,373. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $20.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Several research firms recently commented on DBTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

