DECOIN Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $79.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,266,909 coins and its circulating supply is 56,365,345 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

