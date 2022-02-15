DeFi Bids Hits Market Capitalization of $360,575.95 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $360,575.95 and approximately $4,839.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105806 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,484,176 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,807 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

