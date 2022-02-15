Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,900 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TACO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $453.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.12. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

