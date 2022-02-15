Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DEX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.14.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.