Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DEX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.14.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.